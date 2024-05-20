Get suncreen and slather up: Skin cancer is becoming more common -- among a wider demographic.

The sun is shining across Greater Victoria during the first unofficial long weekend of summer.

The UV (i.e. bad rays) index on Victoria Day Monday is 5, or moderate, but that number will likely climb as summer begins.

A 5 rating means you should wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen, especially if you will be in the sun for 30 minutes or longer.

The higher the number -- the more protection you'll need, and less time in the sun.

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The Save Your Skin Foundation is spearheading the campaign.

To build awareness, SYSF has set up sunscreen dispensers for another year in 13 locations across Canada, including in Lake Cowichan and Gordon Bay Provincial Park, northwest of Duncan.

Founder Kathleen Barnard is a stage 4 melanoma survivor. "When I first started the foundation, skin cancer was predominantly the cancer of older people. But we've found that over the last 3 to 5 years, we're seeing it in a younger & younger demographic and that scares me. That 90% of skin cancer comes from UV exposure, when generally it's from a bad burn before the age of 18."

Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed. It makes up at least 40% of all new cancer cases - Canadian Cancer Society

Kathleen suggests anyone over the age of 40 should have a skin exam done annually, and at least every three years for those aged 20 to 40.

"Anything suspicious should be checked out by a health care professional."

