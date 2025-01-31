Maritime Museum of BC is asking everyone to submit stories featuring their experience with the coast, with the museum’s events and development manager encouraging a range of submissions: photos, artwork, songs, videos or even recipes.

Anya Zanko said 70 of the stories submitted will be featured on the website in the virtual exhibit, on the museum’s 70th birthday: April 18, 2025.

“You might have a grand adventure offshore sailing, you might be on the shore getting engaged, you might have a childhood memory on the sea, you might be a newcomer to B.C. and you realize why you love this place so much and why you want to make it your home,” Zanko said. “These are all maritime stories, and we want to hear about them.”

The deadline to make a submission online is April 10.

Zanko was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby today (Jan. 31):