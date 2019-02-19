The BC Conservatives are claiming many British Columbians who visit emergency wards don't end up being seen especially here on Vancouver Island.

They claim figures obtained through a provincial Freedom of Information request reveal that almost 142 thousand British Columbians left the ER without getting care over the last year.

Conservatives say in a news release in Island Health almost 30 thousand unscheduled emergency visits ended without the patient receiving any care.

They are calling for emergency investments to stabilize nurse and physician staffing in Island Health.