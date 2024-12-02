The body of 64-year-old Christian Dube was found on Saturday on Spencer Road in Langford, bringing the search for the missing man to a tragic end.

"We are so sad to share this update: Chris was found deceased late yesterday. He was missing for 7 days after walking out of his dementia ward." That statement was posted on Sunday to a Facebook page called Help Chris Come Home run by his family.

He went missing on November 23 from the Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich.

Broadmead Care, who operate Veterans Memorial Lodge, provided a statement to CTV Vancouver Island saying they're offering grief counseling and support services to anyone who needs it. They say staff continue to work with authorities surrounding “this event” and that it’s reviewing safety protocols.