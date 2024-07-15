Westshore RCMP have arrested a man they believe caused 30 to 40 thousand dollars in damage at Royal Bay Beach in Colwood when a mammoth art piece was set on fire.

Police say a Beachlands sign and a staircase were also damaged, they believe with a hatchet.



They say the suspect was in mental distress when they responded to the Colwood Fire Department’s request for assistance at roughly 7am Monday Morning.

RCMP said he was held in custody ahead of a scheduled hearing.

Police are recommending charges of Arson Causing Damage to Property and Mischief over 5 thousand dollars.