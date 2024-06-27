RCMP say three charges have been laid in a deadly collision that killed a 24-year old man on the Nanaimo Parkway last summer.

On the evening of July 19, 2023, Reid Davidson died when the Toyota Yaris he was driving collided head-on with a Dodge Caravan going the wrong direction.



Investigators say charges were formally laid against 60-year old Michael Rennie in late April.

Since the suspect had no fixed address, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Rennie was located and arrested in Nanaimo on May 26.

He remains in custody. His next court appearance is set for July 10 in Nanaimo.

Rennie faces charges of criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop after an accident.