West Shore RCMP say the search continues for a missing 43-year-old man after three people went overboard from boat in Finlayson Arm early Tuesday evening.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria, Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue were called to the scene just after 6pm, April 22.

Investigators say two of the three victims, a mother and her baby, were located on shore. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the search continues for 43-year-old Ryan Mazar.