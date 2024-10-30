A new survey finds the majority of small business have dealt with chronic theft, broken windows, and vandalized storefronts.

New data finds 57% of BC small businesses have been directly impacted by crime over the past year -- up 10% over last year.

Seven in 10 says they don't believe their tax dollars are being effectively spent on community safety.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business survey finds the most common types of crime affecting BC small businesses are waste and litter.

These crimes are often underreported: 88% of owners say they don't believe it would make a difference.

In addition, 68% of small firms do not consistently file crime-related insurance claims, with most saying they worry about driving their insurance premiums even higher, at a time when such costs are already skyrocketing.

To deal with safety concerns, 47% of BC small businesses asked have adjusted their ways of operating, such as shifting to appointment-only services, locking doors during business hours and/or leaving lights on overnight.

Two-thirds have invested in extra security measures such as surveillance cameras, window bars and security guards.

BC businesses have spent a median of $5000 on crime-related expenses in the last three years, such as replacing stolen inventory or equipment and vandalism repairs.

BC Senior Policy Analyst Emily Boston says the toll isn't just financial - it's deeply demoralizing and frustrating, "More than 8 in 10 are concerned about their personal safety and that of their staff and customers."