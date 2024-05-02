A major drug bust last week netted a variety of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

Saanich Police Department’s Street Crime Unit teamed up with members of Westshore RCMP, the Island District Emergency Response Team, and the Greater Vicoria Emergency Response Team to search two homes in 800 block of Drummond Way in Colwood and the 2300 block of Millstream Road in Langford.



Police uncovered a significant amount of illegal drugs, including:

1.2 kgs of fentanyl;

half kg of cocaine;

1.5 kgs of methamphetamine;

large quantities of GHB, and steroids.

$55,000 in Canadian currency and a loaded 9-milimetre firearm, known as a "ghost gun" was also seized.

One man, 35, was arrested and later released, pending charges.