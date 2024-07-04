Victoria Police have revealed the results of a major guns and drug bust in Langford in late June.

VicPD began a covert investigation on a suspected drug trafficker in early June.



On Tuesday, June 25, 20 real firearms, more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition, $27,000 in cash, 4.5 kgs of cocaine, and two sets of ballistic armour were seized from a home in the 800-block of Pintail Place on Bear Mountain.

West Shore RCMP arrested a male suspect on site.

Because the home is in Langford, West Shore RCMP’s Emergency Response Team assisted the Greater Victoria Emergency Response team and VicPD’s Strike Force team in the arrest.