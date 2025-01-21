The Comox Valley RCMP is now using "Magic" to catch crooks & save stranded hikers.

Police Service Dog "Magic" was born in 2019 at the RCMP Police Dog Training Centre in Alberta and was raised through the RCMP’s renowned Imprinting Program in Manitoba.

In 2020, Magic was partnered with Constable Chris Johnson, and together they completed the six-month Basic Dog Handlers Course in Alberta.

Since then, the team has served in the Lower Mainland, gaining three years of invaluable experience.

PSD Magic is highly trained in subject tracking, suspect apprehension, search & rescue, evidence detection, and explosives detection. He is also a very good boy.

Cst. Johnson and PSD Magic have already begun working in the Comox Valley and are excited to bring their skills and dedication to the region.