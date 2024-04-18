Cloud cover & a waxing moon may dim the show overhead this weekend, but the annual Lyrids display will be on full display.

The celestial show may not be as bright this time around, with a full moon expected on Tuesday, and cloud cover possible for at least part of this weekend.

This year's peak activity could see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. Viewing lasts through the end of the month.

Late Sunday until dawn on Monday is the shower’s likely peak times.The event occurs every year in April.

The source of the Lyrids is the comet Thatcher. The Lyrids are one of the oldest-known meteor showers, the first recorded sighting dates back to 687 B.C.