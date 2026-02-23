The BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre, or Wild ARC, in Metchosin is recruiting volunteers in a variety of roles.

Wild ARC cares for more than 2000 injured, orphaned, and sick wild animals on Vancouver Island annually.

Most of these animals arrive between April and September when wild animals have babies, making both parents and young animals more vulnerable.

Volunteers are needed to do things like set up & clean enclosures, feed animals, and be part of "animal ambulances" or recovery efforts.

Last year volunteers donated over 17,000 hours helping our core rehab staff.

Volunteer positions range from four to six months, and shifts within positions may be different in length and frequency.