Loud bangs coming from a partially-completed apartment building in Esquimalt have nearby residents concerned about the integrity of the project.

Around 8:30 on the evening on March 15, residents living near the intersection of Esquimalt Road and Head Street reported hearing a large bang coming from the site of the Pacific House project at 899 Esquimalt Road.

Esquimalt fire crews attended the site but found nothing amiss.

A second large bang was heard on the evening of March 19 and a third just after 8pm on March 20, each prompting a response from the Esquimalt Fire Department, according to one of the department's members.

During the last two visits, fire crews swept the entire building site, accompanied by representatives from the developer, Lexi Group - coming up empty handed as to a cause both times.

Residents in the area are encouraged to phone 9-1-1 in the event of future loud bangs at the construction site in the event that bang is caused by something much more serious.