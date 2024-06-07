Finer weather has arrived & so have your pick of fun events!

Here are some local cool experiences worth checking out this weekend:

Beer and Hymns

A pairing made in Heaven: Suds & Spirits!

Christ Church Cathedral is hosting a "Beer and Hymns" singalong on Friday evening.

Guests will be treated to an evening of hymn singing, accompanied by the cathedral's mighty Wolff organ.

The cathedral's concession stand will be stocked with beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and snacks.

There will also be an opportunity to vote on having your favourite hymn included in the set list.

Admission by donation, with all proceeds to renovation projects.

The Esquimalt Neighbourhood Party rolls out from 11am-2pm Saturday. The party will be on Bullen Field + the Esquimalt Rec Centre.

Sips & Sounds takes over the Saanich Fairgrounds on Saturday.

A day of live music - DJs, singer-songwriters, and performers, sing-alongs, and a wide selection of local craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits.

Sunday, the 5th Cook Street Village Block Party rolls out 10am-6pm on Cook Street between Southgate and Oxford.

This year there are 3 stages for live music & magic, more than 150 artisans & vendors, a beverage garden & a "Fastest Dog" competition.

Free bike lock-up and porta-potties on site. Proceeds benefit the Boulevard improvement project.

Got a green thumb?

The annual Teeny Tiny Garden Tour fundraiser for Victoria Hospice goes Sunday.

Enjoy cottage gardens and Zen gardens, backyard transformations, high and low maintenance enclaves, and acres of inspiration packed into small spaces.

Visit 10-12 gardens clustered in Cordova Bay, Broadmead and the Gorge area to grow your inspiration and learn about new plants and flowers from expert home gardeners.

A limited amount of tickets ($30) are available at Heirloom Linens and Wildwood Outdoor Living Centre (cash only)