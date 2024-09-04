Quonley's was located at the corner of Government and Fisgard Street.



"Quonley's has been a fixture in our community for decades," says Charlayne Thornton-Joe with the Victoria Chinese-Canadian Museum. She says Quonley's has existed going back to the 1930's, "one of my uncles was commenting that he worked there when he was 11 or 12 years old in 1944."

It once held prominence as the only 24-hour convenience store in town, "but now there are many convenience stores that are open 24-7 so the business has dropped" says Thornton-Joe.

She thinks rising costs and online shopping are among reasons for the closure.