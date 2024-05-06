Two London Drugs Stores in Victoria have reopened today.

That’s more than a week after a cybersecurity breach forced the retailer to close.

It's part of a plan to bring things back to normal gradually.

The stores at Harris Green Village and Tillicum have opened the doors in Victoria.

The company says it is working with independent cybersecurity experts to securely bring its systems back online after it was discovered April 28.

The company notes that some stores may not be fully open during regular operating hours while it completes the reopening process.

A statement from London Drugs says its systems have been thoroughly tested and the company has ``full confidence'' that it is secure.