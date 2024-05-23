The cybercriminals have followed through and released some information stolen in the cyberattack late last month from London Drugs.

The Richmond BC based chain says it is aware some files have now been released.

The companies position remains unchanged that it is unwilling and unable to pay ransom to these cybercriminals.

London Drugs believes that some of these files may contain some employee information.

They have no indication to date of any compromise of patient or customer databases.

It's offering workers who may be affected credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.



The cyber attack forced London Drugs to shut down its stores across Greater Victoria for a week.