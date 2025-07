Police remind you to secure valuables in the wake of an increase in thefts from vehicles in recent weeks, particularly within the Comox and Courtenay.

The Comox Valley RCMP says these thefts are largely preventable, simply by removing valuables -- and locking up.

"Reporting any and all suspicious activity, no matter how small it seems, can prevent crimes before they happen." Cst. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP.

Items stolen from unlocked vehicles in the past six weeks include: