It will cost you more to hop on a transit bus starting next month.

Effective Tuesday, April 1, a single ride fare will cost $3, the price of a DayPASS increases to $6, while an Adult 30-Day Pass remains at $85.

Sheets of 10 Single Ride tickets, sold for the exclusive use of handyDART riders, adjusts to $30.

The last formal local fare change was 15 years ago in 2010.

Last year, The Victoria Regional Transit Commission approved a price increase for select fares on fixed-route and handyDART services.

The cost of operating transit has increased, as has the demand for service with an ever-growing population.

The revenue generated will support BC Transit’s ability to improve and expand on service in the region.

All decisions around fares and service levels are determined by the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.