The Victoria Grizzlies will wait to see who they will play in the next round of the BCHL playoffs.

The Grizzlies defeated the Nanaimo Clippers 3-0 on Friday night to win their opening series four games to one. The Grizzlies second-round opponent will depend on the outcome of the Alberni Valley-Coquitlam series. If Coquitlam prevails, the Grizzlies will meet Chilliwack. If Alberni Valley rebounds to win the series against the Express, the Grizzlies will meet Surrey.

CPL: Pacific FC defeated the Halifax Wanderers 1-0 in their Canadian Premier League season opener Saturday afternoon at Starlight Stadium in Langford. The lone goal came on a penalty kick in the thirty-fifth minute. The Tridents will host Valour FC of Winnipeg on Friday night.

Women’s HOCKEY: Danielle Serdachny's power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime lifted Canada to a 6-5 victory over the United States in yesterday's gold-medal final at the women's world hockey championship in Utica, New York. The US was serving a minor penalty for too many players on the ice and with three seconds left in the penalty when Canada scored the golden goal.

NHL: The Vancouver Canucks have two games remaining in their regular season after a 3-1 win over the Connor McDavid-less Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday night. The Canucks will host Calgary tomorrow night and will be in Winnipeg on Thursday. The Canucks need just a single point to finish first in the Pacific division.

PGA: American Scottie Scheffler is the Masters champion for the second time in three years. Scheffler closed with a 68 for a four-shot win. He's the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets.

OLYMPICS: Fans will be seeing purple at the Olympics when athletes try to set records at this summer's Paris Games. It’s a move away from a more traditional red-brick clay colour, an Olympic track is going purple for the first time. The Games begin July 26th.