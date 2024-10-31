He's travelled a long way from the former Western Speedway in Langford!

Longtime Victoria race car legend Bill Okell, kicks off his celebration of 50 years in sports car racing by returning to the Sports Car Club of America's "American Road Race of Champions" this weekend at Michelin Raceway's Road Atlanta, in Braselton Georgia.

Okell is the defending champion in the GT-Lite race. He will compete in Fenton Massachusetts's Flat-Out Racing's Mazda Miata, provided by Nick Leverone.

The final race for Okell this year, caps off a strong season, driving both the MGB and MG Midget with four SCCA US Majors Tour wins, two regional wins at Laguna Seca, in Monterey, California, and a first overall and second place finish in the MG Midget/Austin Healey Challenge Series races in Vancouver and Portland.