Alistair MacGregor, the MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, said today most Canadians don’t want prime minister Justin Trudeau around anymore.

As a member of the New Democratic Party, MacGregor reiterated his party’s plan to table a motion of non-confidence when parliament returns to session, noting how he’s not exactly sure when that opportunity will be made available. MacGregor was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby today.

He spoke about the issues he sees with Trudeau's Liberal government, suggesting a spring election could be a "safe bet" from his read on the situation. He also said the governing party is too concerned with internal drama.

“I don’t know how he could have reasonably expected to have fired-slash-shuffled his finance minister on a Friday, and then expected her to show up for work on a Monday to deliver a fall economic statement,” he said.

Listen to the full interview: