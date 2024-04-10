Muddy hiking boots and more will be on display at The Maritime Museum of BC's latest exhibit opening this week.

"No Walk in the Woods: The History of the West Coast Trail" begins Thursday and continues til October 26 at the museum in downtown Victoria.



The 75-kilometre stretch of unforgiving coastline along the southwestern edge of Vancouver Island runs from Bamfield to Port Renfrew.

In less than a century, the trail has evolved from a narrow telegraph track carved into the woods to one of the most popular hiking destinations.

The exhibit follows the rain-soaked path's dark beginning: The tragic wreck of the S.S. Valencia in January 1906, when 136 crew and passengers perished; 37 survived.

That maritime tragedy dubbed the region the Graveyard of the Pacific.

It sparked the creation of the lifesaving trail, to the stories of adventurers who brave the modern-day West Coast Trail to claim their unofficial backcountry badge of honour.

