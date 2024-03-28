The BC Aviation Museum, the Sidney Museum, and the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea have joined forces to create a promotion for the long weekend.

Visitors to any of the three institutions will have the chance to get a special coupon offering a 15% to 20% discount at the other locations.

These coupons are first come-first serve basis. Only 500 will be available at each of the three locations.

The deal is only available Good Friday through Easter Monday.

If you cannot make it to one of the locations during the weekend, the coupons are valid until Sunday, April 7.