Shine your light! As daylight hours begin to dwindle and the fall season settles in next Sunday, twinkling lights will illuminate a couple of local parks this weekend.

The annual Esquimalt Lantern Festival at Esquimalt Gorge Park & Pavilion begins at 6pm Friday with a pre-sunset gathering.



There will be live music by the Capital City Syncopators, food vendors, glow-in-the-dark face paint by Funky Brush, lantern-making with Sophie Fuldauer and giant puppets by Puente Theatre and Mixed.Media.Monsters!

At 7:30 Friday night, The Sundown Lantern Strut will feature a giant glowing Alebrije and glowing fish leading the crowd and musicians in a conga lantern line around the field.

At 8pm: The Enchanted Forest & Floating Gardens opens followed by the after-glow piano lounge featuring Brooke Maxwell on piano at the Two Tall Trees at 8:30pm.

Happy Cat karaoke will wrap up the evening from 9:30 until 10pm.

Saturday in Saanich, the Autumn Lantern Festival will be in full swing between 5-8pm at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre and Lambrick Park.

The family-friendly event will include performances by Lekwungen Dancers, Victoria Chinese Opera Club, Furusato Dance, Sanpaguita Dancers, Chinese Dance Victoria, Bollywood Beats and Lion Dancers.

Remember to dress up and bring a hand-made LED lantern (you also have an opportunity to make one at the event).

Prizes will be awarded for the best illuminated costumes, bikes and lanterns.