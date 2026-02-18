Firefighters from across Vancouver Island and Salt Spring Island will come together this weekend for a one-day region-wide fundraising effort in support of families & first responders in Tumbler Ridge.

Members of the Victoria Firefighters Charitable Association, along with IAFF firefighters from Saanich, Colwood, Central Saanich, CFB Esquimalt, Esquimalt, Langford, Nanaimo, North Saanich, Oak Bay, Salt Spring Island, Sidney, Sooke, and View Royal, will host fundraising stations from noon to 4 Saturday in high-traffic locations across Vancouver Island.

The exact locations have yet to be announced.

With boots on the ground and helmets in hand, firefighters will be accepting both cash and electronic donations at all locations.

Several local sports teams, including the Victoria Shamrocks, Victoria Royals, Victoria HarbourCats, and UVic Vikes Hockey, will also participate.

You can also donate at victoriafirefighters.ca

All proceeds will be directed to the Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council, with a portion of funds set aside to support local first responders in the community.