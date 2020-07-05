Amidst ongoing trade tensions and concerns about the availability of US products, local grocery stores are experiencing a shift in consumer behavior.

Chris Steel, Operations Manager at Old Farm Market, with locations in Oak Bay, Duncan, and Courtenay, joined CFAX 1070 this morning.

"People are really focused on making sure that we're supporting the Canadian economy," Steel stated. This has led to an increased demand for information regarding product origin.

"I think what we're trying to do is be a resource for people to know exactly where they're getting the product from," Steel explained. Old Farm Market prioritizes sourcing dairy and meat products locally from within BC and Vancouver Island. However, the challenge lies with produce, as Canada's climate limits year-round domestic availability. "In a colder climate in Canada we can't grow everything here," Steel acknowledged, adding that they rely on imports from the US and 34 other countries to fill the gaps.

The impact of potential tariffs is significant. "I think these tariff threats are a wake-up call for us," Steel commented, highlighting the need to diversify sourcing and find alternative growers in warmer climates to reduce reliance on the US.

While Old Farm Market continues to carry US products due to limited alternatives, Steele emphasized their commitment to transparency. "We always label everything that is from Canada and local or BC," he confirmed. The store also utilizes posters and their website to inform customers about the availability of Canadian produce throughout the year, empowering consumers to make informed choices.

"We're trying to be a source of information," Steele reiterated. "People can make up their own minds as to how they want to move forward with product." He also expressed empathy for US growers affected by the trade situation, stating, "We know that the California growers aren't wanting these tariffs themselves...this is just sort of bad news for everybody."

Listen to the interview below via iHeartRadio Canada and CFAX 1070.