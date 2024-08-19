This weekend's thunder and lightning storm across Vancouver Island resulted in at least two new wildfires, but they were quickly brought under control by fire crews.

"One just south of Courtenay and one southwest of Shawnigan Lake. Around midday Sunday they were discovered and quickly brought under control," says Coastal Fire Centre information officer Nick Donnelly.



He says there were 385 reported lightning strikes. They know of the two fires on Vancouver Island and five additional fires elsewhere in the Coastal Fire Centre. "Thankfully because of the rain that came with the lightning it wasn't too bad."

Donnelly says it's possible other fires were ignited by the lightning strikes in more remote locations. "We're going to do some investigating and some monitoring over the next few days. Doing some flights as weather permits just to scan the area, because there's always a chance that more fires that haven't been discovered will be discovered over the next few of days.

The recent rain has lowered Vancouver Island's fire risk, but Donnelly says there is still dry weather ahead and we're not clear of fire season just yet.