Victoria Police says jet lighters that are designed to look like guns for aesthetic purposes have led to 20 calls from civilians since the start of July.

Police are cautioning against having these lighters because they can alarm the public, especially when tucked in waistbands or sticking out of pockets.

Although these lighters are legal to possess, police say they treat anything that appears to be a firearm as real until proven otherwise, which takes resources away from real crime.

Police still encourage people to report if you see a firearm in public, even when you're not sure if it is a real gun.

