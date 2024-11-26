The living wage defined, is the hourly wages that a worker needs to earn in order to pay for basic essentials -- like food, rent, and transportation.

"It various considerably across the province, from $20.81 per hour in Grand Forks, to the top end of the scale - the ski resort village of Whistler - at $28.09 hourly." Living Wage BC spokesperson Anastasia French.

Greater Victoria is positioned closer to the top, at $26.78/hr. Metro Vancouver is slightly higher at $27.05/hr.

Elsewhere on Vancouver Island, the living wage in Nanaimo is $23.79/hr., $25.71 in Cowichan Valley, Comox Valley is $24.36, Port Hardy is $24.88 and Salt Spring Island $26.25.