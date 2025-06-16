The City of Langford is taking a significant step forward in addressing the critical shortage of family doctors in the West Shore.

On June 10, Langford Council unanimously committed to $1.7-M in funding to cover the costs to establish a new medical clinic in downtown Langford.

The clinic will provide space for 10 doctors, helping 12,500 patients, a major step toward addressing almost half the estimated 27,000 West Shore residents without a family doctor.

The clinic is estimated to open in early 2026.

After more than a year of focused efforts, the City, in collaboration with the South Island Primary Care Society and the Freemasons of Langford, have negotiated a long-term partnership for commercial space in the new Westshore Masonic Centre on Bryn Maur Road.

The City has offered temporary accommodations for doctors, the consideration of a Permissive Tax Exemption, and marketing assistance for ongoing doctor recruitment.

The announcement builds on the existing lease the City extended to the Society in 2024 for $1 to mmediately accommodate three doctors at 877 Goldstream Avenue.