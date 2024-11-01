The City of Langford is hosting open house this weekend to discuss Phase 2 of the City's Official Community Plan.

The event offers a chance for residents to learn more about the "initially preferred options" outlined in the City's "Ideas Paper" which is based on information gathered from Phase 1 of the public engagement process.

The open house goes 10am to 1pm at Ruth King Elementary School gymnasium, 2764 Jacklin Road. Free on-site parking.

The City of Langford also has a online survey about ideas collected during Phase 1 public engagement this past spring.

The survey will be open until November 20.