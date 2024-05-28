Jae Alexander Hegan was arrested in January. RCMP are disclosing information now that charges were approved this month. The charges include two counts of child luring and one count each of making or publishing child pornography, making child pornography available, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 16.

B.C. RCMP say their investigation started last September when officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security brought the suspect to their attention, believing he was using a social media platform to lure young girls.

In a statement, RCMP say "predators are online and accessing our youth at home, in the privacy of their bedrooms... it is important for adults to have conversations with the youths in their lives about how to stay safe online."

The suspect was released with conditions, including restrictions on his access to children and the internet.