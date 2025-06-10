Sooke RCMP have one man in custody in connection with criminal harassment and indecent communications involving four victims.

Investigators fear there may be more victims. They are hoping to hear from anyone else who may have been targeted.

The investigation began after police got a report of historic harassment incidents via phone calls and social media.

The case included indecent communications from an individual over a period of several years.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified other female victims.

Last Wednesday, June 4, Sooke RCMP searched a home on Humpback Rd in Langford, arresting 30-year-old Cole Petrie.