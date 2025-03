Langford taxpayers are looking at a 9.77 percent tax hike.

Langford council approved its 2025 budget Monday night.

In a news release, the City says the increase includes nine more firefighters, an additional four RCMP Officers and costs transferred to the City from the Province for 911 dispatch.

It also includes phase one of the Latoria Road sidewalk and bike lane project.

Council will consider the Tax Rates Bylaw to make it official on Tuesday, April 22nd.