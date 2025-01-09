The City of Langford will purchase the six acre Woodlands Park on Hockley Avenue for 9.8 million dollars.

The land, directly behind City Hall, has been privately operated as a manufactured home park for almost 60 years with the owners keeping mature trees and botanical flower beds.

The long range plans for the park would be something along the lines of Beacon Hill Park in Victoria.

The Mobile home park will wind down over the next five years.

Tenants will have the option of continuing to reside in Woodlands Park for up to five years at which time the City will purchase each manufactured home for the assessed value plus 10%, should the tenant not be able to or want to relocate their manufactured home.

Langford Council will consider first three readings of a Park Dedication Bylaw for Woodlands Park on Monday to designate the land as a permanent "green oasis".