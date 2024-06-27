The city hall building in Langford has been closed to the public after a burst water pipe caused what's described as "a significant flood."

But a temporary office space is being set up for residents needing services, such as paying their property taxes.



Langford says the burst happened Wednesday in the attic above the third floor. Water damaged a large section of the building, including other privately owned units and businesses that are part of the strata property.

It happened as the property tax deadline is looming on July 2. Langford stated the flooding won't change that deadline and they've urged residents to use other payment options such as online banking, in-person payments at banks, or an after-hours drop box at City Hall.

On Thursday afternoon they announced a temporary office for residents needing services will be set-up in an unaffected part of their building near the back, which will open at 9am Friday.