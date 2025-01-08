A love of Labrador Retrievers and Lab crossbreeds endures in Victoria according to the latest top dog data.

The City has unleashed some fun, furry facts to mark the 10th anniversary of its dog breed map -- and remind dog owners to purchase 2025 dog licences.



Ten years in, Labs and Lab crosses remain the favourite breeds.

They hold the top spot in 11 of Victoria’s 12 neighbourhoods, including downtown where pugs have lost their crown.

However, Chihuahuas rule in North Park.



Fairfield keeps its title of having the most licensed dogs per neighbourhood at 944.

James Bay’s 811 licences and Vic West’s has a canine count of 808.

Over the last ten years, while the City’s population has increased by about 12,000 people, the number of licenced dogs has declined slightly from 6,500 to 6,444 – less than one per cent.



Licensing your dog is easy. Visit victoria.ca/dogs to renew your dog licence online or pop by a City of Victoria dog licence vendor.

A licence is required for all dogs over the age of four months and the first one must be bought in person.

Hundreds of dogs are quickly reunited with their owners in Victoria each year because they are found wearing a current dog tag.



Dog owners that renew before the end of February will save $20 and be entered to win the first dog tag (#0001) of the year and bragging rights of owning the City of Victoria’s Number One Dog.



