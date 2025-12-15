The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for tips in locating a 33-year-old man wanted for sexually related offences in B.C. and Alberta.

The Alberta warrants allegedly occurred in Red Deer in 2023, and are for sexual assault, sexual contact with a child, and fail to comply with a release order.

The BC warrant occurred in Nanaimo on August 20. It is alleged Kyle Soloway failed to comply with a court order.

Soloway’s last known address in Nanaimo was in August 2025, where he was staying at Salvation Army New Hope Centre.

He is described as white, 6-ft. 1, 180 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Soloway has a tribal tattoo on his upper right arm, a cross tattoo on his left hand, and Chinese writing on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.