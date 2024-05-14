Saanich Police have a man in custody after an incident at the University of Victoria around the noon hour Tuesday.

A man entered First Peoples House on campus and threatened staff with a knife.

He was arrested and police say, the male will be held in custody and be brought before a judge as soon as possible.

Investigators will be requesting he not be permitted to return to campus.

Although it is believed the male was camping on campus, he was not believed to be part of the protest encampment at UVIC.

