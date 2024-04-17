A 47 year old man was set to appear in court Wednesday after an incident involving a knife on the Westshore just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Westshore RCMP responded to a report of a man brandishing a knife and threatening people on the Galloping Goose Trail near the area of Atkins Rd and Brydon Rd.



A suspect was arrested without incident and a special knife that is against the law to possess was recovered



Charges of Uttering Threats, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of a Prohibited Device have been laid.



Police say no one was injured.

