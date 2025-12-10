With B.C. parking lots packed tighter right now than Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve, unfortunately many shoppers will end up tacking a fender-bender onto their holiday budget.

An ICBC survey conducted by Ipsos last year found 51% of drivers feel more stressed navigating a busy parking lot -- than driving on the open road.

Seven in 10 also reported being involved in, or witnessing, a collision or near-miss in a parking lot.

December 2024 saw nearly 26,000 collisions across B.C., the highest monthly total of the year, with almost 8000 of those happened in parking lots, accounting for 30% of all December collisions.

ICBC’s top tips for navigating busy parking lots: