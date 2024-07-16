The new overpass project on the Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road is nearing a major milestone.

The Ministry of Transportation says they're about to install the steel bridge girders across the highway in the coming weeks.



It's going to cause three overnight closures on the Pat Bay.





Thursday, July 25, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Monday, July 29, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.





During those times, travellers will be redirected through a nearby detour along Tanner Road, Central Saanich Road and Island View Road.

The installation of these spans across the highway marks the halfway point in the Keating overpass project. The Ministry says they're on track for completion in the spring of next year.