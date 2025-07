The new Keating Cross Road flyover is now open to northbound traffic on Highway 17/Pat Bay Hwy.

It means a change to how drivers access Keating Cross Road from Highway 17 northbound.

Drivers travelling northbound on Highway 17 must now use the right travel lane and take Exit 18 onto the flyover.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says the left-turn lane is now permanently closed.

Commuters should keep in mind that construction continues in the area, with some temporary closures in place.