Bad weather has forced the closure of parts of Juan de Fuca Provincial Park.

Recent & ongoing heavy rain falls, wind and flooding in the south coast region have caused significant damage to several areas and infrastructure.

Active closures include the Juan de Fuca trail and backcountry campsites, as well as the Sombrio Beach suspension bridge and Parkinson Trailhead.

Further inspections will determine the extent of the damage, next steps, and timelines for repairs and reopening.

Some areas of the park can still be safely accessed, including China Beach and Second Beach for day use, East Sombrio Beach, Botanical Beach and Botany Bay.

Remember to check the BC Parks website for updates before heading out.