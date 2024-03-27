CFAX 1070 News reached out to the City of Victoria about the procedures in place for the Johnson Street bridge.

In a written statement, the City says there is close coordination with Transport Canada and the harbour users.

Whether approaching the bridge from the north or the south, large vessels are required to schedule bridge lifts with the City and verify approach procedures.



Traffic is cleared from the bridge and the span is lifted before the approaching vessel passes a 'go point'.



At all times during approach and passage, the vessel operator is under continuous radio or cellular communication with the City's on-site bridge operator.

