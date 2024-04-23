The John Crowther Memorial game takes tonight at Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood.

Victoria Shamrocks alumni will be on hand to play, and to remember a great local player whose life was cut short in 1984.

The Alumni Game gets underway at 6pm will be followed by a junior intra-squad game and an after-game social.

Admission is by donation to raise money for scholarships& bursaries that are awarded every season to young up and coming lacrosse players in our area.

About John Crowther



Before he was tragically murdered in 1984 at the age of 22, John Crowther led the Victoria Shamrocks to a Mann Cup championship in his rookie season of 1983 and was named the Mike Kelley Memorial Award winner as the Mann Cup MVP.