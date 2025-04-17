Concerned James Bay residents are planning to stage a noon hour rally today (April 17) in front of Victoria City Hall.

The demonstration will coincide with a council meeting inside that is expected to confirm the direction of a proposed Official Community Plan.

Some residents worry if the plan is implemented in it's current state, James Bay risks losing existing affordable housing, heritage houses and mature trees.

Organizers of an online petittion say they want Council to make amendments to the plan to:

Strengthen renter protections, similar to the action the City of Burnaby has taken;

Make affordability a higher priority;

Protect heritage buildings; and,

Strengthen protections for existing trees and greenspace.

The Change.org petition demanding changes to the OCP has garnered nearly 1100 signatures to date.