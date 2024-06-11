C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby spoke with Terry Michell, owner of Michell's Farms, on Tuesday about what local produce is in season right now. Michell's Farms is a family-owned farm on the Saanich Peninsula that grows over 40 varieties of fruits and vegetables.

Michell says that it has been a cool spring but now that warm weather has arrived things are really starting to take off.

Strawberries are now ripe and ready to eat all over the Saanich Peninsula and this year's crop is particularly good, according to Michell.

The key to delicious strawberries is moderate temperatures and picking them ready-to-eat and selling them the same day.

Michell encourages folks to shop local and support farmers in Greater Victoria. He told Al that farmers on the Peninsula work together to promote local produce because "seasons are short so we push together to compliment one another".

It's been a good year for local farmers so far, but fruit growers in B.C.'s interior have had a terrible season. A January cold-snap has resulted in an estimated 90 per cent loss of stone fruit such as peaches, apricots and nectarines from the Okanagan.

Michell says farmers have been lucky on the Island and weather changes that would cause a major loss in produce is rare.

Strawberries are the star of the season but there are a number of other vegetables in season such as lettuces, bunch beets, carrots and onions. Island stores will soon see raspberries and tayberries on the shelves along with cabbages and broccoli.

The famous silver rill corn is coming up as well, Michell says it is on schedule and will be ready "in another month or so".

